PARKLAND, Wash. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a two-car collision that caused one of the vehicles to crash into an apartment building in Parkland.
Central Pierce County Fire officials say crews responded Sunday morning to the crash at 112th Street and A Street.
KOMO-TV reports people were injured, but it was unclear how many or how serious injuries were.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.
___
Information from: KOMO-TV, http://www.komotv.com/
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.