CINCINNATI (AP) - Police say a 2-year-old boy was injured in a hit-and-run collision after a car struck the child’s stroller on a sidewalk.
A suspect was in custody following the incident in Cincinnati Sunday afternoon. The child was being treated at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say the vehicle jumped the curb, struck the boy and then left the scene. A suspect was arrested at a nearby gas station.
Authorities said the Hopple Street viaduct between Beekman Street and Colerain Avenue will remain closed while police investigate.
