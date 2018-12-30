HANOVER, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a disturbance at a bar ended with two men being shot and wounded.
The shooting at Brooklyn’s Sports Bar & Lounge in Hanover occurred around 4:20 a.m. Sunday.
The two men were being treated at a hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening. But their names and further details on their conditions were not disclosed.
A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. No other injuries were reported.
No arrests have been made.
