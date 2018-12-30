CHRISTIANBURG, Va. (AP) - Authorities in Virginia are searching for a man accused of stealing a sheriff’s office vehicle after his arrest on suspicion of drunken driving.
A news release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Cody Ryan Drain partially removed his restraints, accessed the driver compartment of a sheriff’s office vehicle and drove off early Sunday after a deputy took him to a magistrate’s office in Christianburg.
The Roanoke Times reports that the deputy’s vehicle was found abandoned, but Drain remained at large several hours later.
Authorities say Drain and a 22-year-old woman were arrested after a deputy tried to stop them in a car that had been reported stolen in Pulaski County.
