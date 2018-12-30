CARTERET, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a man fatally shot his father-in-law outside a social hall in central New Jersey.

Middlesex County prosecutors say 32-year-old Douglas Roman Rodriguez shot 49-year-old Roberto Laureano multiple times late Friday night at the Knights of Columbus building in Carteret. They say the two Carteret men had been involved in a dispute but did not disclose further details.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

Rodriguez has been charged with murder and weapons offenses. He turned himself in Saturday night and it wasn’t known Sunday if he’s retained an attorney.

Prosecutors say Rodriguez will remain jailed until at least Wednesday, when a detention hearing is scheduled. A judge could decide then whether he’s released or remains jailed until his trial.





