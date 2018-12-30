TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man who was found on a street in Tucson’s south side.

Tucson police say they found a man with obvious signs of trauma Saturday evening. Paramedics tried to revive the man, but he was declared dead.

Homicide detectives are investigating the death. The man hasn’t been identified.





