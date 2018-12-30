Britain’s defense secretary has said that the country could establish new military bases in the Caribbean and Far East after Britain leaves the European Union.

Gavin Williamson told the Sunday Telegraph the expansion would be part of a strategy for Britain to become a “true global player” after Brexit. Britain is set to leave the EU in March.

“This is our biggest moment as a nation since the end of the Second World War, when we can recast ourselves in a different way, we can actually play the role on the world stage that the world expects us to play,” Williamson said.

He did not elaborate.

The defense secretary predicts a strong shift in Britain’s political focus after Brexit, with deeper relationships with Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Africa and the Caribbean emphasized.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.