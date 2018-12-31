COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - One person has been killed in a shooting on New Year’s Eve in central South Carolina.
Columbia police told news outlets the shooting happened at a home near the Broad River around 3 a.m. Monday.
The victim’s name has not been released while relatives are notified.
A witness told reporters who said he heard about five shots and at least two people yelling.
No arrests have been reported.
No other details were immediately available Monday morning.
