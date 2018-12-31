By - Associated Press - Monday, December 31, 2018

MOBERLY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say two men have been found shot to death in a vehicle in central Missouri.

The Columbia Missourian reports that police in Moberly received a report of a suspicious vehicle around 11:20 a.m. Saturday. The victims were found inside.

Police didn’t immediately release the names of the victims or whether there are any suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

