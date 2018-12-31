TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona’s Pima County Sheriff’s Department says a man has been arrested in his wife’s death after he called authorities to say she had been injured and needed medical assistance.

The agency says deputies arriving Saturday morning at David Mann’s home outside Tucson found his wife, Donna Mann, not breathing and with clear signs of trauma. The responders were unable to revive her and she was pronounced dead at the home.

Mann was arrested and booked into the Pima County Detention Center on suspicion of one count of second degree murder.

Authorities on Monday provided no details about the woman’s death, including how she died or why they thought her husband was involved.

The sheriff’s office says more information will be released later.





