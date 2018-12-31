PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Police have made an arrest in the death of a man shot during a robbery while sitting in a car on a downtown Providence street on the day after Christmas.

Pofinima Mabuo Gweama Jr. was held without bail at an initial court appearance on Monday.

The Pawtucket man is charged with murder in the Dec. 26 shooting of 31-year-old city resident David Long. He was the city’s 11th homicide victim of the year.

Investigators say Long was in the passenger’s seat of a stopped car on Fountain Street when he was shot at about 4 a.m. He was driven in the car to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Providence police haven’t said whether Gweama knew Long.





