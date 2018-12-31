CONCORD, N.H. — Two of President Donald Trump’s supporters are dropping their plan to challenge the New Hampshire Republican Party’s tradition of remaining neutral in presidential primaries.

Bruce Breton and Fred Doucette had planned to propose changing the party’s bylaws to do away with the neutrality clause. They argued that it’s only logical that the party would support the incumbent president, but the idea faced opposition from outgoing chairman Wayne MacDonald, several of his predecessors and Republican Gov. Chris Sununu.

Monday was the deadline to propose changes ahead of the Jan. 26 convention. In a statement, Breton and Doucette said their idea still makes sense, but the party needs to be overhauled first. They criticized what they called a lack of coordinated, enthusiastic support for Republican candidates, including Trump.





