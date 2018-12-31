Metrorail service in downtown Washington, D.C., resumed Monday afternoon, but authorities are still searching for a man who sprinkled an unknown white powder at two stations leading to the temporary suspensions.

The Orange, Blue and Silver lines are back in service but residual delays continue in both directions because of the police investigation, Metrorail tweeted early Monday afternoon.

UPDATED: Orange/Silver/Blue Line Delay: Trains no longer bypassing Eastern Market following an earlier police investigation. Residual delays continue in both directions. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) December 31, 2018

Meanwhile, authorities are still searching for the man who spread the powder causing delays and headaches for New Year’s Eve revelers.

The unknown person first spread the substance on benches at Eastern Market and then sat in it. He then hopped a train to Metro Center, where he spread the substance in an elevator, according to Metro Transit Police.

Tests on the powder found at Eastern Market revealed the substance was not hazardous and clean up is underway, Metro Transit Police said in a tweet Monday afternoon. However, train service will continue to bypass the Eastern Market station.

Blue, Orange and Silver line service was briefly suspended between the Federal Center and Stadium-Armory stops, Metro said in a tweet. But all service has resumed.

Metro Center’s 12th and G Street entrance was also closed, but its other entrance on 12th and F Street remained open, Metro said. Now all of the station’s entrances are opened.

Buses replaced trains during the delay.

Metro Transit Police have asked anyone with information about to call them at 202-962-2121.

Suspicious Substance Investigation: Person shown here spread unknown white powder substance on benches at Eastern Market, then took train to Metro Center where he exited via elevator. If you see him or have info on his ID, call MTPD at 202-962-2121 or text MyMTPD (696873) #wmata pic.twitter.com/yDxYQjs6mY — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) December 31, 2018

Suspicious Substance UPDATE: @dcfireems tests found the powder at Eastern Market is NOT hazardous & cleanup is underway. Train service resuming; will continue to bypass Eastern Market while cleaning. Additional pic of person of interest attached. Call 202-962-2121 w/info #wmata pic.twitter.com/BAlgquw9ru — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) December 31, 2018





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.