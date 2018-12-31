After years of mocking Sen. Elizabeth Warren as a fake Indian, President Trump is now calling the Massachusetts Democrat nuts.

In the interview with Fox News Channel’s “All-American New Year” show, Mr. Trump said he’d love to run against the progressive champion, who took the first steps Monday toward a 2020 presidential campaign, noting her failures on significant Indian heritage.

“She did very badly in proving that she was of Indian heritage. That didn’t work out too well … We’ll see how she does, I wish her well, I hope she does well, I’d love to run against her,” he said in the interview, which airs Monday night.

He was then asked by Fox News, according to excerpts provided to reporters, whether Ms. Warren could win the race.

“Well, that I don’t know, you’d have to ask her psychiatrist,” he replied.





