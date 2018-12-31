President Trump dismissed media reports Monday that his plan for a concrete wall along the southern border had been abandoned.

Instead, the president said he was listening to experts who want the wall to be see-through in some areas.

“An all concrete Wall was NEVER ABANDONED, as has been reported by the media. Some areas will be all concrete but the experts at Border Patrol prefer a Wall that is see through (thereby making it possible to see what is happening on both sides). Makes sense to me!” Mr. Trump tweeted Monday.

His tweet comes as critics have questioned whether the president is changing his plans, opting for a “fence” instead of the full wall.

The president closed the government over funding for his border barrier, saying he wants $5 billion dollars, but Democrats have refused to meet his demands.

Republican lawmakers have suggested extending legal status for “Dreamers” — children brought to the U.S. illegally by their parents — in exchange for the wall funding. But no deal is in sight after congressional leaders left Washington over the holidays. They return to Capitol Hill later this week.





