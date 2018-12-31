MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) - A February trial has been scheduled for a 19-year-old Muscatine man accused of stabbing to death his grandmother.
Muscatine County court documents say Darian Lensgraf pleaded not guilty Friday to first-degree murder. He’s accused of killing 66-year-old Diana Lensgraf at her home early on Dec. 12.
Authorities say police found the young man at a convenience store after the store clerk called to report a man holding a bloody knife in the store.
Darian Lensgraf’s trial is set to begin Feb. 11.
