Federal prosecutors refused Monday to publicly disclose the extent Republican political consultant W. Samuel Patten is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller.

Patten, a longtime associate of Paul Manafort, pleaded guilty in August to illegally lobbying for a Ukrainian political party. He has since cooperated with Mr. Mueller’s probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Patten was prosecuted by federal authorities in D.C. based on a referral from Mr. Mueller’s team.

On Monday, prosecutors and Patten’s legal team were expected to file a joint status report that could disclose details about his cooperation. However, the report was filed under seal, according to a notice prosecutors provided to a federal judge in D.C.

The filing suggests that Patten may still be cooperating in an ongoing investigation that prosecutors are not ready to disclose publicly.

Patten pleaded guilty to one count of failing to register as a foreign agent in August. He was lobbying in the U.S. on behalf of Ukraine’s Bloc Party — the same political party that was also represented by Manafort.

As part of his plea agreement, Patten admitted to using a U.S. citizen as a proxy to purchase tickets to President Trump’s inauguration for a “prominent Ukrainian oligarch.” The oligarch was not identified in court papers.





