LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles police says officers responding to a call about a woman screaming have been involved in a shooting.
The Police Department tweets that the officers were confronted by a man with a knife Monday morning in the Van Nuys area and the shooting occurred when the suspect did not comply with their orders.
There are no other immediate details.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.