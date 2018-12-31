By - Associated Press - Monday, December 31, 2018

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles police says officers responding to a call about a woman screaming have been involved in a shooting.

The Police Department tweets that the officers were confronted by a man with a knife Monday morning in the Van Nuys area and the shooting occurred when the suspect did not comply with their orders.

There are no other immediate details.


