By - Associated Press - Monday, December 31, 2018

LONDON (AP) - British police say 39 people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in west London.

Police said Monday that the victim was a man in his 30s who was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The incident took place early Monday morning on Fulham Palace Road in Hammersmith.

The suspects were arrested at a property near the scene and are being questioned. They have not been identified or charged.

Police did not reveal details about the incident.


