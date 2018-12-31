NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A man has been arrested in a fatal stabbing in New Orleans’ French Quarter.
Police told news outlets that 30-year-old Quinten Passantino has been charged with second-degree murder in the death early Saturday.
Investigators say a man was found on a sidewalk with a stab wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name has not been released.
Passantino was being held in the Orleans Parish jail. It was not known if he has an attorney yet.
Investigators have not released a potential motive in the killing.
