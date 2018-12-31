By - Associated Press - Monday, December 31, 2018

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police say a man was electrocuted while trying to steal copper wiring from an abandoned power plant in Philadelphia.

A jogger reported finding the man’s body at the Richmond Generation Station in the city’s Port Richmond section around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

The man’s name has not been released.

Police tell KYW-TV two other men are in custody for stealing copper in the area.

It is unclear if the men were working together.

___

Information from: KYW-TV, http://www.kywtv.com


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide