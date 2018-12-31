CICERO, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities in central New York are investigating a stabbing that’s left a teenager with life-threatening injuries.

The Onondaga County sheriff’s office says the stabbing occurred at 12:07 a.m. Monday during a dispute in Cicero.

The suspect fled but was taken into custody a short time later.

The 15-year-old victim was taken to Upstate University Hospital.





