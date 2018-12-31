GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) - The Latest on blizzard-like conditions in Dakotas, Minnesota (all times local):

7:55 a.m.

The Rapid City Regional Airport has closed because of deteriorating weather conditions. Heavy snowfall and gusty winds are creating blizzard-like conditions in parts of South Dakota, North Dakota and Minnesota.

Travelers are being advised not to come to the airport and to contact their airline for updated flight information. The airport says it will reopen when visibility conditions improve.

In North Dakota, the Department of Transportation and Highway Patrol have issued an advisory against traveling in the southeastern part of the state because of blowing and drifting snow and reduced visibility. Cities included in the advisory include Valley City, Wahpeton, Fargo, Hillsboro and Lisbon.

___

7:09 a.m.

Forecasters say blizzard-like conditions are creating hazardous travel conditions in the Red River Valley, especially in areas with open fields.

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks says falling and blowing snow with gusts of 40 mph have some sheriff’s deputies reporting near zero visibility. Snow will gradually end across southeastern North Dakota and west central Minnesota Monday morning.

A blizzard warning was posted for Norman County, Minnesota and Steele and Traill counties in North Dakota and for western and northeastern South Dakota.

The weather service says the snow and wind are accompanied by dangerous winds chills of 30 to 40 degrees below zero.





