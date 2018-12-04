Metro’s Office of Inspector General has accused a D.C.-area man and woman of a “fraudulent timekeeping scheme” involving their employment at Metro and Amtrak.

The OIG announced Tuesday the arrest of Narcisse B. Tsaba, 47, of Brandywine, Maryland, and Jean-Jacques Lontchi, 53, of Woodbridge, Virginia.

The inspector general said their scheme allowed them to inappropriately receive pay from Metro and Amtrak “by claiming to be at one employer while physically reporting to the other.”

Ms. Tsaba was arrested on Nov. 29 and Mr. Lontchi on Tuesday, according to a Metro press release.

They were charged with one count of first-degree felony fraud each, which carries a penalty of up to $25,000 in fines and 10 years in jail in the District.

Metro’s OIG partnered with Amtrak’s OIG for the investigation.





