INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Prosecutors have charged two teens in the shooting of an off-duty Marion County sheriff’s deputy during an attempted robbery at an Indianapolis restaurant where he was working as a security guard.

Indianapolis police said Tuesday that 17-year-old Brandon Nickens has been named as the person who shot Sgt. David Clemons. Nickens is charged in adult court with attempted murder and attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Police say 18-year-old Javentay Chapman has been charged with attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and battery by means of a deadly weapon.

Clemons was treated at a hospital and released after suffering a gunshot wound to his leg about 1 a.m. Saturday.

Police say Clemons exchanged gunfire with the two suspects at the restaurant with about 10 customers present.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.