JOHNSTON, R.I. (AP) - A second person has been arrested in connection with a child molestation case in which a professional singer from Rhode Island is charged with sexually assaulting a teenage boy.

Matthew Heuser, of East Greenwich, was released on $5,000 bond after appearing in court Tuesday on second-degree molestation and conspiracy charges.

The charges stem from the case of Anthony Cerbo, of Johnston, who was held without bail last week following his arrest on allegations that he molested a boy he met via an online app.

Johnston police say the 37-year-old Heuser drove the alleged victim to Cerbo’s home and touched the boy inappropriately.

Cerbo remains in custody.

No lawyer for Heuser was listed in court records.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.