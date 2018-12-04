MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) - Three people have been arrested following a shooting outside a grocery store in Moorhead.

A 23-year-old New Brighton man and a 21-year-old Moorhead woman are in jail on possible charges relating to Sunday evening’s shooting in the parking lot of Hornbacher’s. Police say a juvenile was struck when shots were fired into a car. Others in the vehicle were not injured.

KFGO reports a 21-year-old Moorhead woman was also arrested on an outstanding warrant. Police say it was not a random shooting.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.