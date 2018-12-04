BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Authorities say a man fatally overdosed while staying in a Louisiana sober-living home and three of his housemates have been arrested.

News outlets cite arrest records as saying 23-year-old Dylan McClendon allegedly never used heroin before, but gave the three men $20 as they went to buy the drug for the four of them.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrested 19-year-old Baylor Johnson, 24-year-old Lambert Louviere and 24-year-old Tyler Castro. The three are accused of completing the drug deal for heroin that killed McClendon last month.

Records say the men took the drugs together and house managers couldn’t revive McClendon hours later.

Castro was arrested Friday, and Louviere and Johnson on Monday. They’re in custody on principal to second-degree murder charges. It’s unclear if they have lawyers who could comment.





