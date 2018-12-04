ONEONTA, Ala. (AP) - A 29-year-old Alabama woman has pleaded guilty in the shotgun shooting death of her boyfriend.

Al.com reports Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey says Meagan Bullard Collins, of Oneonta, entered the plea Tuesday to manslaughter in the Nov. 20, 2014 death of Clint Alan Myrick.

Authorities say Collins called 911 about a burglary in progress at her home. She says she had recently put Myrick out of the house. Authorities said Myrick returned, armed with a baseball bat. She reportedly fired a warning shot from a shotgun, and then fired another shot, striking him in the upper body. Myrick was pronounced dead on the scene at 3:37 a.m.

Following her plea, Casey says Collins was sentenced to 15 years and six months in prison.





