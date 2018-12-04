ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 14-year-old Rochester girl they say has been abducted by a 41-year-old man.

The alert issued Monday night by the Rochester Police Department says Joanna Coates was abducted last Saturday night from near her home in the city.

Authorities say they believe the circumstances of her abduction could put her at risk of serious harm or death.

Police have identified Robert Gonzalez as the suspect. Officers say he was last seen traveling southeast, possibly toward New York City.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

The girl’s mother, Linda Hollaert, told WHEC-TV that Gonzalez is a neighbor who started befriending her daughter last summer and tried to hang out with the teen.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.