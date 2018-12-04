ST. PETERS, Mo. (AP) - Police in the St. Louis suburb of St. Peters are searching for a man who fired at a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant worker after being angered that the kitchen closed early.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the man pulled up to the drive-thru window about 9:50 p.m. Sunday. The restaurant was open until 10 p.m., but a female worker told him the kitchen was closed.

The man began cursing at the woman. A male employee came out to the parking lot and confronted the driver, who eventually drove away.

Police say that less than a minute later, the man returned and fired a gun at the male employee who was still outside. The 29-year-old worker was not hurt. The gunman drove away in a red extended-cab Dodge pickup.

