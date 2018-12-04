ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico’s largest Catholic diocese has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in recent months on lawyers to fight claims of clergy sex abuse and to prepare for a potentially lengthy fight in U.S. Bankruptcy Court.

The Archdiocese of Santa Fe’s petition for reorganization provides a rare look into the finances of a religious organization that has for decades been wrestling with the financial and social consequences of a scandal that has rocked churches across the country.

Archbishop John Wester describes the filing as an equitable thing to do as reserves dwindle. He says compensating victims is a priority.

National watchdog groups say the archdiocese’s actions suggest otherwise as tens of millions of dollars in real estate have been transferred to parishes in recent years. They say that tactic shields church assets from victims hoping to recover damages.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.