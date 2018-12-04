By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 4, 2018

Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole has saluted President George H.W. Bush at the casket of the late president.

Like Bush, Dole is a World War II veteran. He arrived in the Capitol rotunda in a wheelchair pushed by an aide.

At the casket’s side, the aide lifted Dole, 95, into a standing position. Once steadied, Dole saluted.

Bush achieved the office that Dole sought in 1996 as the Republican presidential nominee.

Bush died on Friday at age 94.


