Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole has saluted President George H.W. Bush at the casket of the late president.
Like Bush, Dole is a World War II veteran. He arrived in the Capitol rotunda in a wheelchair pushed by an aide.
At the casket’s side, the aide lifted Dole, 95, into a standing position. Once steadied, Dole saluted.
Bush achieved the office that Dole sought in 1996 as the Republican presidential nominee.
Bush died on Friday at age 94.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.