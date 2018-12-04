RIGA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A body has been found in a cornfield in Lenawee County in southeastern Michigan.
State police say the man likely was the victim of a homicide. The body was found Monday in Riga Township, just north of the Michigan-Ohio border.
An autopsy was conducted Tuesday. An identity won’t be released until relatives are notified.
