RIGA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A body has been found in a cornfield in Lenawee County in southeastern Michigan.

State police say the man likely was the victim of a homicide. The body was found Monday in Riga Township, just north of the Michigan-Ohio border.

An autopsy was conducted Tuesday. An identity won’t be released until relatives are notified.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.