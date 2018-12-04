Canada will lower its national flag at Canadian federal buildings and Canadian offices in the U.S. to half-staff on Wednesday in honor of the late President George H.W. Bush, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced.
Canada also lowered the flag for the funerals of former Presidents Ronald Reagan in 2004 and Gerald Ford in 2007.
Liberal Cabinet minister Scott Brison and Canadian Ambassador to the U.S. David MacNaughton will join former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney in representing Canada at the funeral. Mr. Mulroney, a close friend of Mr. Bush, will deliver one of the eulogies.
Mr. Bush died Friday at age 94.
