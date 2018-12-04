LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - Police say thieves used a cement truck to break in and steal guns from a shop in suburban Denver.

Officers in Lakewood found the truck still running with its tank spinning in front of the store and the doors to the shop pulled off before dawn Tuesday.

Police say the thieves used a cable or a chain tied to the truck to pull the doors off.

Thieves sometimes drive vehicles through the windows or doors of gun shops to steal weapons but the front of Green Mountain Guns is protected by concrete barriers.





