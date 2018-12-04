CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago Police have worked hard to reduce the number of homicides in the city and now they’re making a move they hope will increase the number of homicides they solve.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the department will add 50 more sergeants to beef up its supervision of detectives who investigate violent crime and will bring in experts from the U.S. Department of Justice and the Los Angeles Police Department to provide tips on how detectives can solve more homicides and shootings.

This comes at a time when the department makes arrests or identifies suspects in less than one in five homicides and solves less than seven out of 100 non-fatal shootings.

At the same time, there has been a significant drop in the number of homicides and shootings.

