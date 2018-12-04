COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for a drunken-driving crash in Colorado Springs that killed three people, including his brother.

Austin R. Weisse, of Colorado Springs, was sentenced Monday by District Judge Larry E. Schwartz after Weisse made a tearful apology.

Weisse had pleaded guilty in October to three counts of vehicular homicide and one count of driving under the influence in the July 2017 wreck that killed James and Danya Daily, of Colorado Springs, and Trevor Weisse.

Authorities say Austin Weisse’s blood-alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit. Witnesses said the vehicle Weisse was driving was speeding and changing lanes abruptly before the crash.

Police determined Weisse was traveling up to 75 mph in a 40-mph zone at the time of the crash.





