COLONIE, N.Y. (AP) - Police in upstate New York say a woman stole from patrons and players attending an event promoting athletics for people with physical or developmental disabilities.

Officials in the town of Colonie (kah-luh-NEE’) say five people reported they were missing cash from belongings left in a locker room at the Albany County hockey rink. The thefts occurred during an event Sunday for sled hockey players from New York and Vermont. Three of the victims have a disability.

Police say a 36-year-old Albany woman has been charged with three counts of larceny as a hate crime and two counts of larceny. Authorities say she knew the victims were disabled and therefore they’re covered under the statte’s hate crime statue.

Authorities say she stole about $800. Police say the money was returned to the victims.





