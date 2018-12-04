CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s Executive Council is scheduled to take up a sentence reduction appeal from Pamela Smart, who’s serving life in prison for plotting with her teenage lover to kill her husband.

The council’s scheduled to consider the matter Wednesday.

WMUR-TV reports the attorney general’s office recommended in a report to the council that Smart not receive a sentence reduction.

Smart was a media coordinator at a high school when she seduced 16-year-old William Flynn in 1990. Flynn testified that Smart told him she needed her husband killed because she feared she would lose everything if they divorced. He said she threatened to break up with him if he didn’t kill him.

Flynn and three others convicted of lesser charges are out of prison.

Smart admitted seducing Flynn, but said she didn’t plan her husband’s murder.

