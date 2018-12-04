LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A Drug Enforcement Administration special agent has been arrested on federal bribery and drug conspiracy charges following allegations that he accepted payment from a drug dealer in exchange for information.

U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland said Nathan Koen was arrested Tuesday on a federal complaint that alleged he accepted bribes and helped a drug dealer’s criminal activities for two years. Koen was detained following an appearance before a U.S. magistrate judge.

Koen had worked at the DEA’s Little Rock office since September 2016. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison for the bribery count and up to life in prison for the conspiracy count.





