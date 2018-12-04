GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) - A former health care employee is being sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to taking photos of young girls who were patients.

Local news outlets report 31-year-old Harrison County Circuit Judge Lisa Dodson sentenced Travis McMurray in Gulfport.

McMurray was an employee at Memorial Behavioral Health in 2016 when one girl told a relative McMurray had taken photos of her. Police say surveillance video showed McMurray entering the 6-year-old’s bathroom while she was undressing.

Detectives found pictures on his phone of two other girls identified as patients. McMurray confessed, saying he felt like demons made him take pictures of the children, between ages 6 and 8.

Dodson also ordered McMurray to register as a sex offender on release and ordered him to serve five years of probation.





