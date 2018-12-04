GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) - A former Mississippi hospital employee who admitted to photographing three girls for lewd purposes while they were patients has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

News outlets report 31-year-old former Memorial Behavioral Health employee Travis McMurray pleaded guilty in October.

District Attorney Joel Smith’s office said in a Tuesday statement that one of the girls was 6 at the time and undressing in the bathroom when the Gulfport employee entered and took pictures. Police began investigating in 2016 after she told a family member.

She and two other girls were found on McMurray’s phone. McMurray says he kept the pictures for his own gratification.

McMurray must serve five years on probation and register as a sex offender after he’s released from prison.





