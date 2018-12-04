The Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall for the blood pressure medication Valsartan because it has the possibility to cause cancer.

However, the FDA advises people to continue use of the medication until they can talk with their doctor, saying the risk of immediately stopping the pills is greater than the possibility of developing cancer.

The recall is for Teva Pharmaceuticals Amlodipine/Valsartan and Amlodipine/Valsartan/Hydrochlorothiazide combination tablets. The pills were found to have the chemical N-nitroso-diethylamine (NDEA), classified as a carcinogen.

A full list of the recalled products are on the FDA website: https://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm626802.htm





