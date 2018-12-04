PHOENIX (AP) - A former pharmacy technician faces prison time when he’s sentenced in the theft of hundreds of boxes of diabetic test strips from his employer.

Robert Brian Kemple pleaded guilty Nov. 27 to one count each of fraud, trafficking in stolen property and computer tampering in exchange for dismissal of dozens of other counts that accused him of stealing over $100,000 of medical supplies from a CVS pharmacy in Goodyear in 2017.

According to the state Attorney General’s Office, Kemple will be sentenced Jan. 15 and that his plea agreement calls for a prison sentence of up to 7.5 years in prison and an order to payment restitution of $100,540.44.

The office says Kemple ordered diabetic test strips for the store and then would sell them online.





