NEWPORT, N.H. (AP) - A former New Hampshire police officer has pleaded guilty to reduced charges in connection to what prosecutors said was an illegal search of a convicted felon’s bedroom.

Ian Kibbe entered his plea Monday to misdemeanor charges of unsworn falsification and obstructing government administration.

The 31-year-old was previously facing felony counts of conspiracy to commit perjury and attempted perjury after the search in Claremont in February.

Kibbe said in an affidavit that he found weapons “in plain view” during the search. Prosecutors say he actually unlawfully opened a suitcase and bag to find a baton and a handgun.

Kibbe faces a maximum of 90 days in jail as part of his plea deal.

He is also required to give up his law enforcement certification.





