A biracial student at Goucher College near Baltimore has been charged after confessing to targeting himself and several other black students with racist graffiti, police said.

Baltimore County police saidFynn Arthur, 21, scrawled the phone numbers of three black students, including himself, along with a swastika and a racially motivated threat on a campus bathroom stall last month. Two weeks later, he scrawled the last names of four black students, including himself, along with swastikas and “KKK” in a different bathroom stall, police said.

More than 100 black students protested the alleged racism during a Nov. 16 campus rally demanding social justice workshops and safe spaces for underrepresented students, The Baltimore Sun reported.

Goucher President José Bowen and Bryan Coker, the vice president and dean of students, released a joint statement Friday responding to Mr. Arthur’s arrest, saying he had since been banned from campus and will face a disciplinary hearing.

“Today our community is facing mixed emotions, as we are immensely grateful that the individual responsible for the two recent hate crimes has been identified and removed from our campus, while also being shocked and saddened that these acts were committed by a member of our own College community,” they wrote. “Let us be clear — we view these incidents as hate crimes. We are disappointed that the suspect has not yet been charged with a hate crime, and we are encouraging the State’s Attorney Office to do so. These acts of hate have consumed our community, and we feel strongly that the suspect should receive the strongest charges, which reflect the seriousness of these crimes. “

Mr. Arthur was arrested Thursday after confessing to the crimes, a local NBC affiliate reported.

“When asked why he would do something like that, he replied that he has a lot of built-up anger with no way to vent on campus,” police charging documents read, NBC reported. “When asked what caused him to commit the second graffiti incident, he replied he had been drinking and just did something dumb.”

Mr. Arthur was released to his parents on his own recognizance. He faces two counts of malicious destruction of property.





