Gainesville, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say a Georgia man has been charged in the shooting death of his mother.

Citing a Hall County Sheriff’s Office news release, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that 54-year-old Robert Timothy Stargel is facing a murder charge after 69-year-old Linda Arrington was found in her home.

Authorities say the woman’s husband arrived at the home Monday morning and found Arrington’s body. Authorities say she had been shot in the head. Officials determined that foul play was suspected in the death.

Stargel was arrested without incident. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment. An investigation is ongoing.

