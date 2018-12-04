GRANTVILLE, Ga. (AP) - A police officer is charged with criminal counts, including incest, in two Georgia counties.

Grantville Police Chief Steve Whitlock tells The Newnan Times-Herald that James Christopher Holmes turned himself in to the Coweta County jail Monday. The now-fired Grantville officer is charged with making false statements to law enforcement officials in that county and is wanted on a felony arrest warrant on one charge of incest in Pike County.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Fred Wimberly says District Attorney Benjamin Coker asked the agency to formally investigate Holmes for incest in July. Whitlock says he suspended Holmes with pay then, pending the investigation’s outcome.

Holmes was fired when the GBI issued warrants for his arrest shortly before Thanksgiving.

It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

