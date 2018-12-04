NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut judge has ruled that the case against a man charged in a non-fatal shooting last weekend in New Britain will continue.

The attorney for 31-year-old Vincent Slaughter argued for the charges to be thrown out, saying police reports indicated two other men matched the shooting suspect’s description. The New Britain Herald reports that the judge declined the bid Monday.

Slaughter was taken into custody minutes after the shooting Sunday afternoon. Police say the victim is expected to recover.

Slaughter faces multiple charges and was ordered held on $750,000 bond based on his previous criminal history.

